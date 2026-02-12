Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Struggles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

DiVincenzo contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

This was a tough showing for DiVincenzo, and consistency continues to be a concern for the veteran guard. Ayo Dosunmu had a much better night off the bench, and it will be interesting to see how this position battle unfolds after the All-Star break.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
