Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donte DiVincenzo headshot

Donte DiVincenzo News: Suspended for one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 9:54am

DiVincenzo will miss Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a suspension, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

DiVincenzo was one of many players involved in an on-court scuffle between the Timberwolves and Pistons on Sunday, which resulted in the NBA suspending him and teammate Naz Reid for one game each. Minnesota will likely turn to Rob Dillingham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaylen Clark and Joe Ingles to help pick up the slack in the backcourt in Denver.

Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now