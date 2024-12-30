Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Bench role for Lakers newcomer
Finney-Smith will start his new stint with the Lakers coming off the bench, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Finney-Smith should give the Lakers a much-needed boost off the bench, especially regarding the defensive side of the floor. The veteran forward can also help stretch the floor with his outside shooting, which is also sorely needed in Los Angeles.
