Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Bench role with new team

Finney-Smith will come off the bench for the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Finney-Smith should give the Lakers a much-needed boost off the bench, especially regarding the defensive side of the floor. The veteran forward can help stretch the floor with his outside shooting, which is also sorely needed in Los Angeles. He shot 43.5 percent from deep on 5.4 attempts per game for the Nets before being traded and is trending toward making his Lakers debut against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.