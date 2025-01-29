Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Dealing with shoulder contusion
Finney-Smith is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a right shoulder contusion, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
After making two straight starts, Finney-Smith reverted to a reserve role against the 76ers on Tuesday due to the return of Rui Hachimura (calf). However, Anthony Davis (core) suffered an injury during that contest and will miss at least a week. Finney-Smith started the second half of Tuesday's loss and will likely see increased run during Davis' absence. However, Finney-Smith has averaged only 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 23.2 minutes per game across 12 appearances (two starts) for the Lakers thus far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now