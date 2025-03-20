Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Doubtful Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 2:03pm

Finney-Smith (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Finney-Smith has started nine of the last 11 games for the Lakers, but the team will likely be forced to others to shoulder the load in the frontcourt Thursday against Milwaukee. Rui Hachimura (knee), LeBron James (groin), Luka Doncic (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have been ruled out for this game, with Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) sporting a doubtful designation, meaning Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton and Bronny James will likely have to pick up the slack.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now