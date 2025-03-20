Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Doubtful Thursday

Finney-Smith (ankle) has been listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Finney-Smith has started nine of the last 11 games for the Lakers, but the team will likely be forced to others to shoulder the load in the frontcourt Thursday against Milwaukee. Rui Hachimura (knee), LeBron James (groin), Luka Doncic (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have been ruled out for this game, with Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) sporting a doubtful designation, meaning Dalton Knecht, Jordan Goodwin, Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton and Bronny James will likely have to pick up the slack.