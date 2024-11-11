Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Finney-Smith has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith was a very late addition to the injury report, so this is a concern for his fantasy managers. The veteran forward averages 28.9 minutes per contest, so if he's unable to go, there will be a lot of minutes up for grabs. Players such as Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney could potentially benefit in that scenario.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now