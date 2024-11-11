Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Finney-Smith has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith was a very late addition to the injury report, so this is a concern for his fantasy managers. The veteran forward averages 28.9 minutes per contest, so if he's unable to go, there will be a lot of minutes up for grabs. Players such as Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney could potentially benefit in that scenario.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now