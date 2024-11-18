Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Expected to play Tuesday
Finney-Smith is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Finney-Smith is expected to continue playing through a minor ankle sprain. After missing two games, Finney-Smith returned to the starting lineup Friday and totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across two matchups against the Knicks over the weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now