Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Finney-Smith is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Finney-Smith is expected to continue playing through a minor ankle sprain. After missing two games, Finney-Smith returned to the starting lineup Friday and totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across two matchups against the Knicks over the weekend.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
