Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Finney-Smith (ankle) said he'll be a game-time decision against the Suns on Wednesday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Finney-Smith wants to test his ankle in warmups before a decision is made, but he's determined to try to play. The veteran forward is having a solid campaign with averages of 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.