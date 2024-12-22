Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Iffy for Monday vs. Heat

Finney-Smith (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith was held out of Saturday's loss to the Jazz due to a left calf contusion, and he is now in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive matchup. If the 31-year-old is sidelined, Noah Clowney, Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.