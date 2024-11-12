Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith missed his first game of the season Monday due to a left ankle sprain, which allowed Ziaire Williams to enter the starting lineup and Jalen Wilson to handle an increased role off the bench during a two-point win over the Pelicans. If Finney-Smith is sidelined for a second straight game, expect more of the same during Wednesday's matchup versus Boston.
