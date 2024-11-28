Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Iffy vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Finney-Smith is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain.

The Nets are missing Dennis Schroder (personal) and Cam Thomas (hamstring), while Cameron Johnson (ankle) is questionable, so the Nets need all the personnel available they can get for Friday. If Finney-Smith is unable to go, then Trendon Watford and Tyrese Martin could be in line to see more minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now