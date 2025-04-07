Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Listed as questionable
Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The veteran forward joins a long list of players on the Lakers' injury report, as Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back. Depending on who's available, the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Goodwin and Dalton Knecht could all be set to take on an expanded role against Oklahoma City.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now