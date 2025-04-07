Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Listed as questionable

Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The veteran forward joins a long list of players on the Lakers' injury report, as Tuesday is the front end of a back-to-back. Depending on who's available, the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Goodwin and Dalton Knecht could all be set to take on an expanded role against Oklahoma City.