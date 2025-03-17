Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Listed probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 1:09pm

Finney-Smith (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Spurs, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Finney-Smith played through this left ankle issue Sunday against the Suns, logging a total of 36 minutes. The Lakers are shorthanded, so they'll be relieved to see that the veteran forward is trending toward appearing in the second leg of this back-to-back set.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
