Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Finney-Smith will miss a second straight game due to a left ankle sprain. Ben Simmons (calf) is also out, so Ziaire Williams will likely draw another start. Jalen Wilson, Noah Clowney and Keon Johnson are also candidates for increased roles, while Shake Milton will likely be reinserted into the rotation.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
