Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Out vs. Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Finney-Smith is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a left ankle effusion, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

The Lakers will rest several of their regular starters for this matchup since the team already locked up the third seed in the Western Conference, meaning Finney-Smith will get some extra rest with the playoffs right around the corner. Due to his defensive ability, Finney-Smith figures to play a big role in the Lakers rotation during the postseason.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
