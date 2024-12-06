Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Practices Friday
Finney-Smith (ankle) was active during Friday's practice, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Finney-Smith has missed the last four games due to a left ankle sprain, though his on-court activity during Friday's practice bodes well for his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucks. If the 31-year-old forward is sidelined, Jalen Wilson, Trendon Watford and Tyrese Martin are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now