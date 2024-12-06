Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Practices Friday

Finney-Smith (ankle) was active during Friday's practice, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Finney-Smith has missed the last four games due to a left ankle sprain, though his on-court activity during Friday's practice bodes well for his status ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucks. If the 31-year-old forward is sidelined, Jalen Wilson, Trendon Watford and Tyrese Martin are candidates for an uptick in playing time.