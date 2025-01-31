Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Finney-Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Finney-Smith is in danger of missing consecutive outings Saturday due to a right shoulder contusion. If the veteran forward is unable to suit up for the Lakers, Shake Milton and Dalton Knecht would be options to handle expanded roles in Los Angeles' rotation.
