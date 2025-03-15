Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Finney-Smith was one of several regulars who didn't play Friday against the Nuggets, and the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Finney-Smith should find his way into the starting unit if he is deemed available to suit up.
