Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Questionable Friday

Finney-Smith (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Finney-Smith was a late scratch for the first leg of the club's back-to-back set in Thursday's win over the Bucks due to a left calf contusion. However, the 31-year-old seems to be nearing a return to game action, as he said he felt good before eventually being ruled out Thursday, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. If Finney-Smith is sidelined, Noah Clowney and Tyrese Martin are candidates for increased roles.