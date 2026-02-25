Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Finney-Smith (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Kings, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Finney-Smith will receive a rest day on the first leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll return to the floor for Thursday's game in Orlando. Josh Okogie could see some extra minutes with Finney-Smith unavailable and Jeff Green might be able to get into the rotation.
