Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Finney-Smith (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Kings, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Finney-Smith will receive a rest day on the first leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll return to the floor for Thursday's game in Orlando. Josh Okogie could see some extra minutes with Finney-Smith unavailable and Jeff Green might be able to get into the rotation.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets
