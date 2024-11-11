Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 3:24pm

Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Finney-Smith will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season due to a left ankle sprain. The severity of the sprain is unclear, but his next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Celtics. With Finney-Smith sidelined, Ziaire Williams and Jalen Wilson are the top candidates to enter the Nets' starting five while Noah Clowney should also see increased playing time.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now