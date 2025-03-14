Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Sitting out Friday

Finney-Smith won't play in Friday's game against Denver due to left ankle injury management, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Lakers will hold out Finney-Smith on the second part of this back-to-back set. The veteran forward's next opportunity to suit up arrives Sunday against the Suns. Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt should see additional minutes for a short-handed Los Angeles team against the Nuggets.