Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Finney-Smith won't play in Friday's game against Denver due to left ankle injury management, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

The Lakers will hold out Finney-Smith on the second part of this back-to-back set. The veteran forward's next opportunity to suit up arrives Sunday against the Suns. Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt should see additional minutes for a short-handed Los Angeles team against the Nuggets.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
