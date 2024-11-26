Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Tagged as questionable for Wednesday
Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive matchup due to a left ankle sprain. If the 31-year-old joins Noah Clowney (ankle) on the sideline, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford are both candidates for an uptick in playing time, especially if Cameron Johnson (ankle) is ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now