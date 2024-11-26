Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Tagged as questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 8:32pm

Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive matchup due to a left ankle sprain. If the 31-year-old joins Noah Clowney (ankle) on the sideline, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford are both candidates for an uptick in playing time, especially if Cameron Johnson (ankle) is ruled out.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now