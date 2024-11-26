Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Tagged questionable for Wednesday

Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive matchup due to a left ankle sprain. If the 31-year-old joins Noah Clowney (ankle) on the sideline, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford are both candidates for an uptick in playing time, especially if Cameron Johnson (ankle) is ruled out.