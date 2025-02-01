Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Upgraded to probable
Finney-Smith (shoulder) is now listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Knicks.
Finney-Smith has been upgraded from questionable to probable Saturday after missing the Lakers' previous outing due to a right shoulder contusion. If the veteran forward is further upgraded to available, he will likely operate as one of the team's primary bench options in their forward rotation.
