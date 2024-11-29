Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Won't play against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Magic, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily Newsreports.

Finney-Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a sprained left ankle. Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Finney-Smith's next chance to suit up is Sunday's rematch with Orlando.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now