Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Won't play against Orlando

Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Magic, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily Newsreports.

Finney-Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a sprained left ankle. Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Finney-Smith's next chance to suit up is Sunday's rematch with Orlando.