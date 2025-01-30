Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Won't play against Washington
Finney-Smith (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game versus the Wizards, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Finney-Smith has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a right shoulder contusion. Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Finney-Smith's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Knicks.
