Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith won't face his former team due to left ankle soreness, which has been a lingering issue for the 31-year-old of late. The veteran forward will join LeBron James (groin) on the sideline, meaning Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht will likely see a bump in minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
