Dorian Finney-Smith News: Available Monday

Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Finney-Smith will shake off a probable tag due to left ankle injury management. The veteran forward has missed two of the club's last four outings while the Lakers manage his availability, though there's no indication that he'll face any restrictions Monday. Over his last five appearances (all starts), Finney-Smith has averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds across 34.4 minutes per game for the shorthanded Lakers.