Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

As expected, Finney-Smith has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up despite a minor ankle sprain. After missing two games, Finney-Smith returned to the starting lineup Friday and totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across two matchups against the Knicks over the weekend.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
