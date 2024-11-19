Dorian Finney-Smith News: Available Tuesday
Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
As expected, Finney-Smith has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up despite a minor ankle sprain. After missing two games, Finney-Smith returned to the starting lineup Friday and totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across two matchups against the Knicks over the weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now