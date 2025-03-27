Dorian Finney-Smith News: Back in starting lineup Thursday

Finney-Smith is in the Lakers' starting lineup against the Bulls on Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Finney-Smith started in 11 straight outings before retreating to the bench Wednesday against the Pacers due to the return of Rui Hachimura. With Hachimura sitting out of the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday, Finney-Smith will return to the starting five for his 18th start with the Lakers. Finney-Smith has shot 39.0 percent from three on 5.4 3PA/G since the beginning of March.