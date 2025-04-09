Dorian Finney-Smith News: Back to bench role

Finney-Smith will head back to a bench role for the Lakers on Wednesday against the Mavericks, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith has started two of the last three games for Los Angeles but will come off the bench Wednesday in Dallas due to Rui Hachimura being back in the starting lineup. Finney-Smith has averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game in a reserve role, shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.