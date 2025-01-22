Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Best performance since trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Finney-Smith amassed 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and two rebounds over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 111-88 win over the Wizards.

Finney-Smith delivered his best stat line since making his Lakers debut on Dec. 31, and he seems to be getting more comfortable on offense after scoring in double digits in three of his last five outings. That said, fantasy managers who enjoyed Finney-Smith's two-way ability in the first half of the season might feel disappointed with the numbers he's posted since the trade. He's averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in eight appearances with the Lakers while coming off the bench, something that shouldn't change in the foreseeable future. The bench role certainly limits his upside in all formats moving forward.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now