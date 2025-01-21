Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Can see increased playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 6:33pm

Coach JJ Redick announced Tuesday that Finney-Smith will have his minutes restriction moved up to 24 minutes and hopes to eventually get the veteran forward up to around 29 minutes per contest, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith was on a minutes restriction due to a lingering ankle injury but continues to ramp up toward a full workload. Before being traded to the Lakers, Finney-Smith was averaging 29.0 minutes per contest across 20 appearances for Brooklyn.

