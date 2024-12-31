Dorian Finney-Smith News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Finney-Smith (recently traded) will make his debut with the Lakers on Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Finney-Smith will come off the bench but likely play starter minutes and potentially be a game-changer for Los Angeles defensively. He shot 43.5 percent from deep on 5.4 attempts per game for the Nets before being traded, which would both be career-high marks for the veteran forward.