Dorian Finney-Smith News: Clears 30 minutes in return

Finney-Smith (ankle) finished with nine points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Bucks.

Finney-Smith faced no restrictions in his return from a four-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, as he took back his spot in the starting five and exceeded his season-long average of 29.1 minutes per game. He paid off for those who streamed him for three-pointers, but Finney-Smith offered little else across the stat sheet. While Finney-Smith should continue to get ample playing time moving forward now that he's healthy again, his low-usage game limits his overall fantasy appeal.