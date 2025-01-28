Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Coming off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 3:39pm

Finney-Smith will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

The returning Rui Hachimura (calf) will take Finney-Smith's place in Los Angeles' starting lineup Tuesday. The Lakers are also still monitoring Finney-Smith's minutes, but head coach JJ Redick hopes to get the forward up to 30 minutes soon. Over nine games off the bench with Los Angeles, the veteran swingman has averaged 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.4 threes in 23.0 minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now