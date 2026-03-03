Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Decent workload in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Finney-Smith ended with five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 123-118 win over the Wizards.

Finney-Smith saw a sizable workload in this win, but he wasn't able to do much damage in the box score. Amen Thompson suffered an ankle issue Monday and Jabari Smith (ankle) is also day-to-day, so Finney-Smith could see a short-term boost in minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
39 days ago