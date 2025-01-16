Dorian Finney-Smith News: Doubtful for Friday
Finney-Smith (personal) has been listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Nets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Finney-Smith missed Wednesday's win over the Heat as he witnessed the birth of his son. The Lakers newcomer could also miss Friday's game against his former team, which could result in rookie Dalton Knecht getting more time on the floor off the bench for Los Angeles.
