Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Doubtful for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Finney-Smith (personal) has been listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Finney-Smith has only played in six games for the Lakers since being traded to Los Angeles by the Nets. The defensive-minded forward appears to be on track to miss Wednesday's game against Miami after playing only 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with four points, three rebounds and two steals.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now