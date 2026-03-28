Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Exits rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Finney-Smith (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Friday in the Rockets' 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Since completing his recovery from offseason left ankle surgery and making his Rockets debut Dec. 25, Finney-Smith has failed to rediscover his shooting touch. The 10th-year forward has converted at a lowly 31.7 percent rate from the field and 26.9 percent from three-point range over his 35 appearances, and his continued shooting struggles appear to have resulted in him falling out of the rotation. Head coach Ime Udoka turned to Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate to play reserve minutes at forward Friday while Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie were both phased out.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
40 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
45 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
58 days ago