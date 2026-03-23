Dorian Finney-Smith News: Fails to score Monday
Finney-Smith recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds across eight minutes during Monday's 132-124 loss to Chicago.
Finney-Smith continues to offer very little in terms of tangible production, having scored no more than five points in 11 of his past 13 appearances. While he does provide Houston with a solid veteran presence, his ability to have an impact on the court is not what it once was. In 34 games this season, he has averaged just 3.1 points in 17.2 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 1112 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1140 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 447 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2953 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More