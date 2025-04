Finney-Smith is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Finney-Smith will replace Rui Hachimura (knee) in the starting five Tuesday. Finney-Smith has averaged 7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 31.8 minutes across his previous 10 starting appearances.