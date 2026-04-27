Dorian Finney-Smith News: Limited impact in win
Finney-Smith provided two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Finney-Smith was one of three players for Houston's second unit to log 19 minutes. He has just two appearances to his name this series with averages of 1.0 points and 2.5 rebounds, and he's yet to hit a field goal.
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