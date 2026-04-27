Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Limited impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Finney-Smith provided two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one block across 19 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Finney-Smith was one of three players for Houston's second unit to log 19 minutes. He has just two appearances to his name this series with averages of 1.0 points and 2.5 rebounds, and he's yet to hit a field goal.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
47 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
70 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
75 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
82 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
88 days ago