Dorian Finney-Smith News: Nears double figures in defeat

Finney-Smith provided nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.

Finney-Smith provided a spark on both ends of the floor in Sunday's loss, swiping a pair of steals and ending one point short of the double-digit mark in a balanced performance. Finney-Smith has tallied at least two steals in four of his last five outings while recording at least nine points in four contests so far this year.