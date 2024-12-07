Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Finney-Smith (ankle) isn't on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith has been able to practice each of the last two days, and he stated after Saturday's workout that he feels ready to play Sunday. He figures to slot back in to the starting power forward spot after missing the team's last four games due to a left ankle sprain.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
