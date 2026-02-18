Dorian Finney-Smith News: Off injury report
Finney-Smith (knee) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Houston's final contest prior to the All-Star break was the second half of a back-to-back, which Finney-Smith sat out, but he's good to go for Thursday and should occupy his usual role off the bench. However, the veteran forward has failed to score at least five points in each of his last seven appearances, diminishing most of his fantasy appeal.
