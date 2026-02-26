Dorian Finney-Smith News: Off injury report
Finney-Smith (knee) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Magic.
The veteran forward sat out Wednesday's blowout win over the Kings due to knee injury management. Finney-Smith is ready to handle his typical role off the bench Thursday, but he hasn't yet reached double figures in scoring in any of his 23 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left10 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1115 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 422 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2928 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2334 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More