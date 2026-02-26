Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:17am

Finney-Smith (knee) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Magic.

The veteran forward sat out Wednesday's blowout win over the Kings due to knee injury management. Finney-Smith is ready to handle his typical role off the bench Thursday, but he hasn't yet reached double figures in scoring in any of his 23 appearances.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets
