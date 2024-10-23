Dorian Finney-Smith News: Part of first unit

Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Finney-Smith slides in between Cameron Johnson and Ben Simmons in the frontcourt Wednesday as the Nets bring Nic Claxton off the bench on a minutes restriction. It's unclear if Brooklyn plans on keeping Finney-Smith in the first unit once Claxton is a full-go, but he's a decent option in daily formats and deeper leagues while in the starting lineup.